[Listen] Mel B Is Granted A Restraining Order Against Husband After Revealing A List Of His Monster Actions

The J Show

Mel B has finally spoken out to the public about her abuse and got a restraining order against her husband Stephen Belafonte. The former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge, claims that her husband got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have an abortion, had sex tapes and threatened to release them and much much more. Read the full list here. We hope Mel B is in a safe place and we’re happy she has finally gotten help after her 10 year relationship.