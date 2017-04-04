[Listen] Mel B Is Granted A Restraining Order Against Husband After Revealing A List Of His Monster Actions

Showbiz Shelly
Mel B has finally spoken out to the public about her abuse and got a restraining order against her husband Stephen Belafonte. The former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge, claims that her husband got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have an abortion, had sex tapes and threatened to release them and much much more. Read the full list here. We hope Mel B is in a safe place and we’re happy she has finally gotten help after her 10 year relationship.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly