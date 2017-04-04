Justin Timberlake Announced as Headliner for Pilgrimage Festival

Will you make the pilgrimage to see Justin Timberlake?

The pop star was just announced as the headliner for the third annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

We have a slight feeling that Justin will be letting his Southern upbringing influence the setlist here and give the crowd a “country” performance.

While it seems weird for him to headline such an event, Timberlake purchased a patch of land in Leiper’s Fork, a town nearby Franklin, just last year.

He says performing at the festival will be “an amazing opportunity to help build an exceptional event and contribute to my community.”

Other artists on the lineup include Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark, Jr and Walk the Moon, and more!

Tickets are on-sale now with 2 day passes costing $175.

The festival will take place September 23 and 24 at the Park at Harlinsdale.