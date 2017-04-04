Halsey Debuts New Single ‘Now Or Never’

By Radio.com Staff

Halsey has released a new single titled “Now Or Never.”

The song arrives via a cinematic, six-minute-plus music video that nods to Baz Luhrmann’s 1996’s remake of Romeo + Juliet.

“The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the center of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart,” said Halsey in a prepared statement.

“On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers,” she continued “but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”

The track is the lead single from the singer’s sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom which will be released on June 2.

Warning: the music video below contains a scene featuring intense gun violence.