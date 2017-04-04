Chicago is No Longer One Of The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities for Rent!

Here’s something you probably won’t believe – Chicago is no longer on the Top 10 list of most expensive cities for rent!

While the city still ranks above the national average in rent prices ($1,164) – a one-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $1,770 – it has been bumped to number 11, according to a report by Zumper.

Taking the number 10 spot is Honolulu, which increased about 4.7% to $1,780.

The different is only about $10 but still, Chicago can now argue that they aren’t THAT expensive in comparison to 10 other cities.

There are of course still variations by neighborhood with River North being the most expensive neighborhood at $2175 for a one bedroom.

The most affordable would be Riverdale and Fuller Park at $600 a month for a 1-bed.

San Francisco takes the #1 spot with rent coming in at a whopping $3,320 a month!

New York is second at $2,940 followed by San Jose, CA at $2,260.

Also on the list are Boston, Oakland and Los Angeles, CA, Washington, DC, Seattle, and Miami.

Thoughts? Are rent prices just absurd in comparison to monthly income?

No wonder most millennials in Chicago still living at home!