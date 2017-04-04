Cheers and Namaste – Beer Yoga is Gaining Popularity in the States

Gone are the days of debating whether you should enjoy an ice cold beer or being healthy and head yoga class.

There’s a new phenomenon in town that lets you do both – drink up and downward dog at the same time.

“Beer Yoga” was created by Berlin hipsters and is slowly making it’s splash in the US (and more importantly, Chicago.)

The sport, also known as BierYoga, marries “two great loves—beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for mind, body and soul.”

And don’t be fooled, founder Jhula says that it is 100% “not a joke.”

“We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness,” she said.

Holding the eagle pose is difficult enough when your sober, can you imagine doing it while balancing a beer bottle on your head?

And then there’s the health benefits: Yoga is known for increasing flexibility, energy, metabolism and cardio health while beer can improve brain function, strengthen bones and aid in exercise recovery.

So what does a class of beer yoga look like? Well, for starters you learn yoga poses involving “beer salutations.”

The website describes the class as “an hour-long session of yoga with a twist – you drink a bottle or two of beer at the same time. The beer drinking is incorporated into the yoga poses, in what is sure to be one of the most interesting sessions of yoga you’ve had for a while.”

I have to say, a class that combines the pigeon pose with a pint is my kind of class.

Namaste and cheers.

Here’s a list of beer yoga classes in Chicago – some of which are held in actual breweries.