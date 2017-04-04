Chance the Rapper for Mayor? New Campaign Wants To Make It Happen

We honestly cannot think of a better candidate.

Chance the Rapper hasn’t been shy about getting involved in politics in Chicago, especially when it comes to the Chicago Public Schools.

After taking a disappointing meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner, the rapper donated $1 million dollars to kids who are being affected by CPS’ budget crisis.

He also launched a new new program New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, which partners with the Chicago group Ingenuity to identify and donate to CPS schools “in desperate need of an arts programs” and his non profit group Social Works Chicago, donates $10K to schools for each $100,000 raised by outside groups.

In other words, Chance is here for the people.

And the people really like him.

In fact, they think he could be the change Chicago needs because he stands up and fights for what he believes in.

Chance even said it himself in 2015’s “Somewhere in Paradie:” “They say I’m savin’ my city, say I’m stayin’ for good. They screamin’ Chano for mayor, I’m thinkin’ maybe I should.”

We’re thinking maybe he should too.

To give him that much-needed little push, a group of organizers started website chano4mayor.com and the Twitter account @chano4mayor2k19.

Project desginer Bea Malsy believes that they could help recruit the rapper to run against Rahm Emanuel in 2019.

If his passion for the city and its children isn’t enough, it’s in his blood – Matt McGrath, a spokesman for Emanuel, has been on the political scene his whole life, and could give him advice.

Plus I’m sure he’d get one powerful endorsement from his friend, former President Barack Obama.

So what do you say Chance?

