Kidneys are critical for maintaining good health.

Sadly, more than one in seven American adults have kidney disease and are unaware of it.

Untreated kidney problems can lead to kidney failure, which requires either dialysis or a transplant.

Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease.

Simple lifestyle changes, like eating healthy, exercising, and maintaining a healthy weight can improve your chances of avoiding kidney problems.