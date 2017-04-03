YUM! Krispy Kreme is Collaborating with Ghirardelli

What’s better than a glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut?

A Krispy Kreme doughnut covered in Ghirardelli chocolate.

*DROOOOOLING*

The chain has partnered with Ghirardelli to create rich sea salt chocolate-caramel and mint-chocolate doughnuts.

The doughnuts are available starting today (April 3) in Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.

You have to act fast – they are only available for a LIMITED TIME.

Here’s a description of both doughnuts:

: Inspired by Ghirardelli’s chocolate sea salt caramel squares. It’s filled with salted caramel, dipped in chocolate icing, and then drizzled with both the chocolate and caramel icings. The finishing touch is a showering of amber sugar, salt sprinkle, and mini chocolate chips. Mint Chocolate: It was inspired by Ghirardelli Chocolate Mint Squares, so it’s filled with White Mint Kreme and dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with green colored icing, and topped with both mini chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

As far as Easter collabs go, this is probably the best yet!