We’ve Been Slicing Avocados Wrong This Whole Time…

Have you ever struggled with properly cutting and removing an avocado pit?

You’re not alone…

It seems like we all struggle with it because we haven’t actually been cutting avocados the right way.

Most of us just halve the avocado lengthwise right?

Relish reports that you should actually halve it crosswise, AROUND the pit.

DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS HERE!

If done properly, you can actually just gently squeeze out the pit.

No finger stabbing necessary.

Then you can peel the avocado skin and cut the avocado in slices, which make your salad and sandwich look Instagram ready with little effort.