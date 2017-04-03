[Watch] John Cena FINALLY Proposes To Niki Bella…At Work

Congrats to the happy couple! John Cena proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Bella during WrestleMania. John and Nikki have been dating for about four years. The couple had their own reality show and had some tension when he wasn’t sure if he wanted to get married again because he’s been married before. Well he finally asked the question and we couldn’t be happier! Would you want your sigfig to propose to you during work?
[Watch] John Cena FINALLY Proposes To Niki Bella…At WorkApril 3, 2017 6:30 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Professional wrestlers John Cena (L) and Nikki Bella at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)