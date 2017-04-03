[Watch] John Cena FINALLY Proposes To Niki Bella…At Work

Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

April 3, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Congrats to the happy couple! John Cena proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Bella during WrestleMania. John and Nikki have been dating for about four years. The couple had their own reality show and had some tension when he wasn’t sure if he wanted to get married again because he’s been married before. Well he finally asked the question and we couldn’t be happier! Would you want your sigfig to propose to you during work?

