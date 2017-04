The Backstreet Boys performed at the ACMs last night with Florida Georgia Line and their performance was one of the best of the night.

The group performed “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and their collaboration “God, Your Momma and Me” with the country duo.

Check out the snippet below – every country artist in the audience was getting down.

If this is any indication of what their Wrigley Field show has in store, count us IN!