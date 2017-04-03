Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

Two McDonald’s Locations Are Now Serving Up a McPizza

April 3, 2017 12:48 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: McDonalds, mcpizza

Burgers, fries, shakes, coffee, and pizza.

That’s right, McDonald’s is now serving up PIZZA off of their Secret Menu but you can only get it at two locations in the US.

The McPizza can be found in Pomeroy, Ohio, and Spencer, West Virginia. (Oh and apparently Europe also sells a variation of it because you know the whole McD’s menu is diff and BETTER in Europe!)

It was first introduced back in the 1980s and only available till the late 90s when it was removed from the menu due to a long cook time – a total of 11 minutes. (Uh yah, it’s PIZZA!)

I’m not a huge fan of McDonald’s but I have to admit, I really want to try to pizza. It actually doesn’t look half bad.

Would you drive all the way to Ohio and/West Virginia to give this personal pie a try?

