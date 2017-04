Vince Vaughn was in the running to play Joey Tribbiani on the show Friends. Who did the role end up going to?

Kari bragged about her above average score! Will she be able to show up Shelly?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...