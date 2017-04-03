Find Out What The Most Popular Easter Candy Is

Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

April 3, 2017 12:20 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: easter, easter candy

What candy do people prefer in their Easter baskets?

The winner is…. *drumroll* Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs!

A recent survey done by RetailMeNot looked at the most popular candy purchased during the Easter holiday.

The peanut-butter filled goodies beat out Peeps, a former favorite, by about 20%.

53% of people enjoy eating Reese’s egg during the holiday.

Chocolate bunnies took second place with 48% followed by Jelly Beans with 48% also.

Hershey’s Eggs took the 4th spot with 45% and Peeps dropped all the way down to fifth place with 34%!

Those who do buy candy on Easter say they spend an average of $57 bucks on it.

Seems like a lot right? But hey, you can never have too much candy!

 

