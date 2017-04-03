Chance The Rapper Donating $10K For Arts Funding at Steinmetz College Prep

Chance the Rapper continues to do be a champion for Chicago Public Schools and students!

On Friday, Steinmetz College Prep High School received a $10,000 donation from the rapper for “arts funding.”

The donation comes from Chance’s new program New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, which will partner with the Chicago group Ingenuity to identify and donate to CPS schools “in desperate need of an arts program,”

Steinmetz, located in Chicago’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, has seen a 25% drop in enrollment since 2012 and lost millions of dollars in budget cuts and staff layoffs, including the full-time librarian.

With all the cuts, Steinmetz is losing necessary programs and students are suffering because of it.

A total of 12 schools also received donations thanks to Chance’s non profit group Social Works Chicago, which donates $10K for each $100,000 raised by outside groups.

After the Bulls donated a total of $1 million, the following schools received some much needed cash:

• Crane Achievement Academy High School

• Percy L. Julian High School • Philip D. Armour Elementary School • Paul Revere Elementary School • Harlan Community Academy • Gage Park Academy • Solorio Academy High School • Mariano Azuela Elementary • Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School • Hyde Park Academy High School • Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Paideia Academy

When will Illinois finally step up and fix the school system so that rappers, artists and corporations don’t have to?