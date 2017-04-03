Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

A Fan Convention for All ‘Chicago’ Shows – PD, Justice, Med and Fire – Is Happening in May!

April 3, 2017 11:34 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago fire, Chicago Justice, chicago med, Chicago PD, Chicago Shows

Love all of Dick Wolf’s Chicago TV shows as much as we do?

You’ll be able to meet your favorite actors from all of the Chicago shows during the first ever Chicago Watch fan convention.

The convention brings actors from all 4 shows – Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice and Chicago Fire. 

It’ll take place in Chicago, obviously, from May 26 – May 28 at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

The Facebook page describes the convention as a “3 day fan experience featuring stars from your favorite hit Chicago TV shows.”

Actors participating include Taylor Kinney, Jon Seda, Torrey DeVitto, Kara Killmer, Samuel Hunt, LaRoyce Hawkins, Gregg Henry, & Randy Flagler!

Click HERE to get tickets!

For more info on the convention, click HERE!

