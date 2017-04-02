TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can’t Break This Brit!

Can’t break this Brit! Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is holding on tight to the #1 spot!

20. Heavy – Linkin Park & Kiiara

19. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

18. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

17. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

16. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

15. Down – Marion Hill

14. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry & Skip Marley

13. Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

12. Issues – Julia Michaels

11. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk

10. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

9. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

8. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

7. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

6. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

4. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren