TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can’t Break This Brit!

Can’t break this Brit! Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is holding on tight to the #1 spot!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Heavy – Linkin Park & Kiiara
19. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
18. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean
17. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
16. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
15. Down – Marion Hill
14. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry & Skip Marley
13. Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
12. Issues – Julia Michaels
11. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk
10. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
9. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
8. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
7. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
6. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
4. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran