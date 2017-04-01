CASTING: Extras For Chicago PD

SEEKING SPECIFIC BACKGROUND TYPES FOR VARIOUS CHICAGO SCENES EPISODE 422: APRIL 4th-17th This is the 2nd-to-last episode filming before we break for summer hiatus!

Chicago PD Episode 422 will film from

Tuesday, April 4th – Monday, April 17th

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ BAIT & SWITCH “

FILMS: Potential 2-Day Booking: Wed., April 5th: films NEAR the ‘Bridgeport’ 60616 & ‘Fuller Park’ 60609 neighborhoods AND Friday, April 7th: films NEAR the ‘Near West Side’ 60612 & ‘Tri-Taylor’ 60612 neighborhoods; Applicants must have FULL day and evening availability, as Wednesday may start early in the morning & Friday will conclude with night scenes. *Unofficial/Subject to change.

ROLES: ‘Pedestrians w/ Auto ‘: Seeking extras, any ethnicity, Ages: 18-60s, to work as pedestrians w/ auto for multiple exterior neighborhood scenes. Applicants MUST be available for both dates, in case there is a recall for continuity. No red or white vehicles. Looking for a few SUVs.

PAY RATE: Each day = $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8; +$35 Auto Bump added to your pay out. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “DOOR RAM”

FILMS: Monday, April 10th; films NEAR the ‘Fuller Park’ neighborhood 60609; Applicants must have FULL day and evening availability; Monday may have a very early morning start time (as early as ~5:30AM) *Unofficial/Subject to change.

ROLES: ‘Pedestrians w/ Auto ‘: Seeking extras, any ethnicity, Ages: 18-60s, to work as pedestrians w/ auto for multiple exterior middle-class neighborhood scenes. No red or white vehicles.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8; +$35 Auto Bump added to your pay out. ——————————- $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8; +$35 Auto Bump added to your pay out. SUBMISSION TITLE: “THE PINK FLAMINGO”

FILMS: Monday, April 17th; films NEAR the ‘Back of the Yards/New City’ neighborhoods 60609; with a potential early morning start time

ROLES: ‘Trailer Park Residents & Kids (ages: 9-13)’ : Seeking Caucasian, Males/Females, Ages: 9-60s, for exterior trailer park scenes. Looking for applicants willing to play up the role. Minors under 16YO must have an existing Minor Work Permit through Tail Sticks Casting or Empire Casting Company; please attach a copy in your submission. Please see our Minor Registration/Permit Page for instructions.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump. $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “MELROSE PARK VILLAGE”

FILMS: Monday, April 17th; films in *MELROSE PARK, IL 61060*

ROLES: ‘Working-Class Street Pedestrians (some booked w/ auto) & Indiana State Police types’ : Seeking Caucasian, Males/Females, Ages: 18-60s, for exterior working-class/country neighborhood pedestrian type of scenes. Also seeking Male individuals that have a law enforcement look to be dressed as Indiana Sheriffs. Police types will require a mandatory wardrobe fitting at Cinespace Studios prior to film date. Looking for several PICK-UP TRUCKS for these scenes (along with other types of vehicles too)! No red or white vehicles, please.*Everyone must have their own reliable transportation to get to this area, which is well outside of the city.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump. *If fit prior to film date = +$25 Fitting Bump. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ WHISKEY SOUR “

FILMS: Monday, April 17th; films NEAR the ‘West Garfield’ neighborhoods 60644

ROLES: ‘Blue Collar Male types as Dive Bar Patrons’ : Seeking Caucasian, Males, Ages: 30s-60s, for interior dive bar scenes. Bar patrons/bartender should have a Blue Collar/Unemployed/Veteran/Day-drinker type of feel. Looking for applicants willing to play up the role.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump. ——————————- SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: SUBMIT AN EMAIL: If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit the following in an email toTAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding submission title in the Subject Line (example: “MELROSE PARK VILLAGE” and/or “THE PINK FLAMINGO” – if submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line), etc.: **ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (No sunglasses or hats)

LEGAL NAME (for payroll):

GUARDIAN’S NAME (if submitting a minor):

EMAIL:

PHONE:

ZIP:

AGE:

HEIGHT:

WEIGHT:

FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:

MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:

TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s)

CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Attach a photo

MINOR WORK PERMIT?: *Please attach a copy of valid permit

AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 4/4-4/17

ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?: MINORS UNDER 16 YO? WORK PERMITS NEEDED! PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS ARE AT LEAST A FULL BODY AND A HEADSHOT PHOTO, UP AGAINST A PLAIN WALL (NO DISTRACTIONS) AND WELL LIT.

PLEASE DRESS IN APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE ROLE YOU ARE SUBMITTING FOR.

THESE SHOULD NOT BE PROFESSIONAL, RETOUCHED PHOTOS.

PHOTOS TAKEN ON A CELL PHONE ARE FINE, AS LONG AS THEY MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS AND ARE NOT BLURRY.