You Can Now Play Ms. Pac Man on Google Maps For April Fool’s

March 31, 2017 12:00 PM By Lizzy Buczak

See ya Pokemon Go, it’s Pac Man’s time to shine.

Google Maps is celebrating April Fools a little early and pulling it’s usually prank on us.

This year, they’ve decided to recycle 2015’s idea and re-added Pac Man to your Google maps app.

To find Ms. Pac Man, open your app and click the pink button on the right.

Once you do, you are taken to a random spot in the world and get five lives to outrun ghosts (and stuff).

Word is you can select your own location so that you are running around your own neighborhood streets.

NOTE: Some phones do not have the feature enabled yet but you should by April 1st so don’t worry!

Enjoy!

 

 

