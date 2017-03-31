Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

WATCH: Victoria Beckham Is a Dummy, Sings Spice Girls In James Corden Skit

March 31, 2017 4:57 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: James Corden, Victoria Beckham

Oh Posh Spice.

James Corden and Victoria Beckham revived ’80s movie Mannequin for a parody that included some Carpool Karaoke.

The narrator explains:

“He was a talk show host, and she was a mannequin who turned his world upside down. To everyone else, he’s a disaster. The world couldn’t understand their love. Like, really couldn’t understand their love. No, seriously—they didn’t get it. Their love wasn’t meant for this world.”

Victoria was the mannequin he fell in love with and only he could see, which plays into her “Posh Spice” doll-like character during the Spice Girls’ reign.
And despite their love, the “dummy” wanted to go back where she fit in so James risked everything to get her back home.
Enter the “Carpool Karaoke” scene.
The two sing “Spice Up Your Life,” which was a welcome surprise from Posh, who refuses to do a reunion tour.
Corden got some weird looks from other drivers since it looked like he was just dancing with a mannequin in the front seat.
Finally, he made it to the mall and returned Posh to Target, where she joined the other models (who kind of resembled the remaining members of the Spice Girls).
Turns out, the whole parody was a craft promo for Victoria’s new clothing line at Target, which hits stores April 9th!
Watch the video in the player above!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live