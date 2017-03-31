Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

WATCH: Teacher Makes Up RIDIC Words For Fake April Fools Spelling Test

March 31, 2017 3:52 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: April Fools

GOT EM!

Joe Dombrowski found the perfect April Fools’ Day prank for his students that wouldn’t get him in too much trouble. In fact, it made him go viral.

The Oakland Elementary in Royal Oak, Michigan teacher administered a fake spelling test with MADE UP words.

Even better, when he spelled these fake words, he added random “silent” letters.

For example “sha-bow-la” was spelled shabolaskp – silent s, k and p.

Other words included “tangeteen” and the noise “chchch.”

Ridiculous but hilarious.

He posted the whole video on Facebook, complete with confused comments from kids.

The last spelling word – APRIL FOOLS.

“It’s not even April!” you hear one student shout.

“It’s close enough,” he responds.

We would love to have this guy as our teacher.

 

 

 

 

 

