WATCH: Teacher Makes Up RIDIC Words For Fake April Fools Spelling Test

GOT EM!

Joe Dombrowski found the perfect April Fools’ Day prank for his students that wouldn’t get him in too much trouble. In fact, it made him go viral.

The Oakland Elementary in Royal Oak, Michigan teacher administered a fake spelling test with MADE UP words.

Even better, when he spelled these fake words, he added random “silent” letters.

For example “sha-bow-la” was spelled shabolaskp – silent s, k and p.

Other words included “tangeteen” and the noise “chchch.”

Ridiculous but hilarious.

He posted the whole video on Facebook, complete with confused comments from kids.

The last spelling word – APRIL FOOLS.

“It’s not even April!” you hear one student shout.

“It’s close enough,” he responds.

We would love to have this guy as our teacher.