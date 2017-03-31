Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

The April Fools Comet Is Coming Closer Than Ever This Year

March 31, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: April Fools, April Fools Day, comet

Want to see a Comet this weekend?

Comet 41 P/Tuttle-Giacombini-Kresák is flying as close to 13.2 millionmiles from earth for six days, from March 29 to April 3. (I guess that’s close? I wouldn’t know.)

The joke – the comet will be closest to earth during April Fool’s Day.

Sadly you wont be able to see the comet with the naked eye, instead for those of you in the northern hemisphere, you’ll be able to see it with a small telescope or even binoculars.

You can also check out a live stream of the object flying over the Canary Islands.

More HERE!

