Ice skating around the Maggie Daley Ice Rink Ribbon is fun in the winter. Now the fun continues in spring/summer as it opens for rollerblading!

skate rentals ring up at $12 for 30 minutes, but attendees are also allowed to bring their own blades to the park. Non-motorized scooters are available for $8 per 30 minutes.

The Maggie Daley climbing wall is scheduled to open for the season April 12. Rock climbing is available seven days a week through October.