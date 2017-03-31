Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

Mexico Invented a Cloud That Rains Tequila… Seriously

March 31, 2017 12:17 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: tequila, tequila cloud

It’s raining tequila…. HALLELUJAH!

Mexico just invented a cloud that actually rains tequila.

*Pulls out umbrella, shot glass and starts playing “raid drop, drop top”*

The Mexico Tourism Board and @lapizusa unveiled the cloud at Berlin art gallery this week.

Since Germany is currently experiencing their rainiest month, the cloud only emits drops when it’s actually raining out and is used to tempt German’s to book vacations south of the border.

 

Germans are the SECOND largest drinkers of the spirit, beat out obviously by the US.

Since the cloud is “traveling,” I say Chicago get it next. We’ve had our fair share of gloom, doom and rain this week, right?

 

