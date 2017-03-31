Mexico Invented a Cloud That Rains Tequila… Seriously

It’s raining tequila…. HALLELUJAH!

Mexico just invented a cloud that actually rains tequila.

*Pulls out umbrella, shot glass and starts playing “raid drop, drop top”*

The Mexico Tourism Board and @lapizusa unveiled the cloud at Berlin art gallery this week.

Here we have your run of the mill #tequila cloud that will travel the world. #tequilacloud #tradeshows #seventeenseconds_design #themoreidrinkthebetteryoulook A post shared by Seventeen Seconds Design (@seventeenseconds_design) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Since Germany is currently experiencing their rainiest month, the cloud only emits drops when it’s actually raining out and is used to tempt German’s to book vacations south of the border.

#tequilacloud Serving free shots of delicious Silver Tequila since 2016. Come to Urban Spree, Revaler Strasse 99 for a taste #mexico #travel #tequila #art #berlin A post shared by Ernesto Adduci (@eadduci) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Germans are the SECOND largest drinkers of the spirit, beat out obviously by the US.

Since the cloud is “traveling,” I say Chicago get it next. We’ve had our fair share of gloom, doom and rain this week, right?