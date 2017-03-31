Flashback – Backstreet Boys Went Country For a Performance with Shania Twain in 1999

Backstreet’s going back to country, alright!

For those who haven’t been following the Backstreet Boys since the beginning, their performance with Florida Georgia Line at the ACM’s this weekend might seem a little out of left field.

Those that have been there from the beginning know that while being a pop group, BSB definitely aren’t strangers to country music.

It all started 18 years ago…. when the guys were at the height of their fame, their oversize suits and mushroom cuts appearing on posters in every tween girls room.

BSB was riding the fame of Millennium when they teamed up with Mrs. Shania Twain for her TV special.

The boy band and the queen of country music performed a beautiful rendition of “From this Moment.”

Check it out below:

It’s said that BSB and FGL are teaming up for a “must-see” medley this weekend, which will include their new single “God, Your Mama and Me.”

Not to mention this will be a sneak peek into what we can expect from their upcoming SOLD OUT tour stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12th.