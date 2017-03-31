Drake and Wizkid Drop ‘Come Closer’: Listen

By Hayden Wright

Drake and Wizkid’s “One Dance” reached number one in 15 countries last year, and the team is back in action. Drake shared some audio from “Hush Up the Silence” on his OVO Sound radio show last month, and now he has released a finished version of the track as “Come Closer.”

It’s been a busy month for Drake — his playlist project More Life is breaking the streaming records he set last year with Views, proving he’s in a game all by himself. It seems the steady stream of new music isn’t letting up anytime soon.

Drake previously appeared on the Nigerian afrobeat artist’s “Ojuelegba” alongside Skepta. Listen to their newest collaboration “Come Closer” below.