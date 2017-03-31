Chicago Bulls Join Chance The Rapper & Pledge To Donate $1 Million to CPS

Chance the Rapper is inspiring change in our city.

The rapper held a press conference at Chicago’s Robeson High School to announce that the Chicago Bulls have taken a cue from his and pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

Chance, who grew up in Chicago and graduated from a CPS school, donated $1 million of his funds last month to help the struggling school system.

Turns out the Bulls were impressed with his kind actions and also wanted to do their part in filling the insanely large $215 milion budget gab.

Chance and the Bulls, heroes the city never knew we needed!

CPS THANKS YOU!

Chance also launched a new fund to help students starting school this fall.

“To ensure that more students have access to the arts and enrichment education, I’m excited to announce the creation — in collaboration with the Children’s First Fund — the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund,” he said.

Do you think any other rappers/organizations with ties to Chicago will stand up and fight for our children?