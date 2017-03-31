Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

BEHOLD!!! They May Have Just Invented A Hangover Cure!!!!

March 31, 2017 3:10 PM By Tyler

A couple of (way smarter than us) students at Yale think they finally have a hangover cure.   It’s called SunUp, which you can pre-order here.

One of the inventors said this when asked what causes a hangover: “There’s an acetaldehyde build up. There is a vitamin and electrolyte loss. There is a glutamine rebound and there are immunological disturbances.”  I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR YEARS!!!!!  So, they made a product that combats all those big words.

The whole story from AOL (AOL?) is here.

If you tell me this an April Fools Day joke, I’M GONNA LOSE MY DAMN MIND!

