April the Famous Giraffe Is Set to Give Birth THIS WEEKEND… Finally

Famous April the Giraffe might FINALLY give birth!

Zoo officials at Animal Adventure Park say the pregnant giraffe is closer than ever to having her baby and it could happen sometime this weekend.

“The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr. Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.”

And if you ever wanted to see such the miracle of animal life, there’s a live-stream you can tune into.

With the “due date” on the cusp, will she have a March or April baby?