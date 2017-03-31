11 Artists You Should Check out at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza dropped it’s 4-day lineup just last week and tickets are already sold out.

We know you’re going to see headliners like Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa, Blink-182, Porter Robinson, etc. but if you need recommendations on other really great artists to check out, we’ve got your covered Chicago music lovers!

1.Jon Bellion

The American rapper and singer made his way onto the radio waves this year with his single “All Time Low.” If he brings the same type of energy to the Lolla stage as he did to B96 when he visited, his set will be on fire.

2. Migos

Two words: Bad and Boujee. You have absolutely no idea how lit the crowd is going to be when they perform that song, especially because Lil Uzi Vert will also be performing at Lolla and will probably make an appearance. Other hits you can look forward to include “Versace” ft. Drake, Meek Mill and Tyga and “T. Shirt.”

3. MAX

MAX, or Max Schneider, toured with Fall Out Boy, Wiz Khalifa and Hoodie Allen in 2015. Not only are his songs catchy, he can dance and sing… and he’s the sweetest! Check out “Gibberish” and we’re sure that will make you want to listen to more, especially his single “Lights Down Low” ft. gnash and “Wrong” ft. Lil Uzi Vert, who like we said before will also be performing and could stop by as a surprise guest during his set.

4. Getter

Someone once said that Getter’s music is “dirtier than a bums underwear,” which basically means you HAVE to check him out if you’re into trap music and want an unforgettable experience.

5. Bishop Briggs

Bishop Briggs might be my favorite artist as of late. I first heard of the British musician from her single “River” and was immediately entranced by the trap production and mystery of her voice. She’s got raw, electrifying and badass talent that she channels into every single song, including “Wild Horses.”

6. Frenship

Best known for their hit “Capsize,” the duo continue to deliver rhythmic and ethereal beats that seem to define the definition of “pop music.” You won’t regret giving them a look-see especially if you really want to embrace that “summer” feeling.

7. Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly has been on the scene for quite a minute but he’s recently made headlines after teaming up with Camila Cabello for “Bad Thing,” Hailee Steinfeld for “At My Best” and then Little Mix for “No More Sad Songs.” He knows how to deliver the hits but we’re convinced he’ll successfully blend the mainstream with the underground for a seamless performance.

8. Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker is a NY based electronic duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. Their breakout hit “Drinkee” dubbed the producers of “jungle pop,” with Brazilian-infused sounds and language conjuring images of Ibiza-parties, palm tries and explosions of color in the sky. As you celebrate the end of summer, do it the right way and catch a performance by Sofi Tukker!

9. Milky Chance

The German folk group rose to popularity with “Stolen Dance,” which fun fact, took them 3-years to write. You shouldn’t just give their infectious feel-good vibes, which incorporate elements of reggae, jazz and a bit electronica, a chance, you should go soak in every coo and riff. Also check out “Cocoon” or “Flashed Junk Mind.”

10. Zara Larsson

The Swedish singer broke out on the scene in 2008 after winning talent show Talang because she has all the makings of a dazzling pop star. She’s figured it out albeit admits her latest album takes cues and inspiration from Beyonce… smart girl! She will no doubt leave an impression on you just like her radio hit, “Never Forget You” or her Rihanna-eqsue “Ain’t My Fault.”

Bonus: The XX

Listening to The XX is like listening to dream pop. The group has been on the scene since 2009 but given all the incredible and angelic melodies they’ve churned out, it feels like a lot longer. Their newer album is richer, with more varied sounds but the murmuring emotions persist so if you ever need to mellow out, rethink life or get nostalgic, all you need to do is listen to some of their tunes.