WATCH: Huge Brawl At United Center McDonald’s All-American Game!

A brawl broke out in the 300-level concourse of the United Center after the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday. About a dozen people can be seeing fighting this video below:

The game organizers released this statement about the incident:

“Naturally, we are disappointed by this kind of activity, which runs counter to the spirit of the McDonald’s All American Games. But we are equally grateful to the United Center Security team and the Chicago Police for restoring order. We refer all further questions to the Chicago Police.”