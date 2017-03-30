TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

The Whole Cast of “The Vampire Diaries” Is In Chicago For The Convention This Weekend

March 30, 2017 12:35 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: The Vampire Diaries, tvd

The Vampire Diaries convention is hitting Chicago this weekend.

Vampires, witches, werewolves, and hybrids will flock from all over to catch up with the entire cast, sans Nina Dobrev, after that epic and heart-felt series finale.

If you’ve always been dying to meet the cast, this is definitely your moment since there’s only 2 conventions scheduled for 2017, with one being in our lovely city.

Actors in attendance come from both shows, TVD and The Originals and include Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candace King, Daniel Gillies, Kat Graham, Zach Roerig, Micah Parker, Chase Coleman, Oliver Ackland, Andrew Lees, Marco James, Riley Voelkel and Todd Lasance.

There’s also a Karaoke Party, a Costume Competition, a Trivia Contest and more.

Tickets for the event, which takes place March 31-April 2, will be sold at the door.

Use #TVDChicago to keep up with all the events and activities.

And if you get any awesome pictures, share them with us @B96Chicago!

Have a bloody good time!

More info HERE!

Divider

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live