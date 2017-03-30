The Whole Cast of “The Vampire Diaries” Is In Chicago For The Convention This Weekend

The Vampire Diaries convention is hitting Chicago this weekend.

Vampires, witches, werewolves, and hybrids will flock from all over to catch up with the entire cast, sans Nina Dobrev, after that epic and heart-felt series finale.

If you’ve always been dying to meet the cast, this is definitely your moment since there’s only 2 conventions scheduled for 2017, with one being in our lovely city.

Actors in attendance come from both shows, TVD and The Originals and include Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candace King, Daniel Gillies, Kat Graham, Zach Roerig, Micah Parker, Chase Coleman, Oliver Ackland, Andrew Lees, Marco James, Riley Voelkel and Todd Lasance.

There’s also a Karaoke Party, a Costume Competition, a Trivia Contest and more.

Tickets for the event, which takes place March 31-April 2, will be sold at the door.

Use #TVDChicago to keep up with all the events and activities.

And if you get any awesome pictures, share them with us @B96Chicago!

Have a bloody good time!

More info HERE!