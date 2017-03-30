TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

The Backstreet Boys Are Going Country For Their ACM Performance This Weekend

March 30, 2017 12:46 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: ACM's, Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line

Backstreets going country!

The boys will be making their first ever appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend.

The group will be joining country duo Florida Georgia Line for “God, Your Mama, and Me” during the 52nd ACMs.

If you’re curious about what their upcoming tour (which lands in Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12) will look like, this is a sneak peek!

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host the biggest night in country music on April 2nd on CBS.

 

Other performers include Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris.

Follow our sister station US99 for all things ACMs this weekend – they sent night jock Kimmie Caruba to Vegas be in the middle of all the action for you!

Comments

Leave a Reply

