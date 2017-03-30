Next Time You’re At The Airport, You Could Be Grabbing Lunch From a Food Truck!

Feel like you never have enough food options at the airport, especially before you go through security?

Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to change that.

He introduced a new ordinance that would allow food trucks with sell around O’Hare and Midway.

The ordinance would modify truck rules, exempting them from the rules under Section 7-38-115 of the Municipal Code so that they could park for longer than two house and be close to restaurants, nulling the 200 feet rule.

However, the trucks cannot interfere with traffic, which means they probably wouldn’t able to park up at the “kiss and fly.”

But then where would they be so that they are easily accessible to customers and passengers? The parking lot? Or would there be a new designated area created?

Regardless, we’re just glad the mayor is actually making some sound decisions when it comes to food options while we’re traveling!