Anthony Rizzo posted this picture on Instagram, which only leads us to believe he might be playing a small part in the next episode of Dancing With The Stars!

Got to dance with the stars last night ⭐️🕺🏻💃🏼#ladyandthegramp A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

As you know, Grandpa Rossy is on currently competing on the show with partner, Lindsay Arnold and repping the Cubs hardcore.

We are anxious to see what happens next week and hope these two team up for an epic collaboration.

I’m sure they’re just as in-sync on the dance floor as they are on the field!

Click here to see his entire performance from this week.