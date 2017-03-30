TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

McDonald’s Gets Trolled on Twitter After Announcing Fresh Meat in “Quarter Pounders” Only

March 30, 2017 1:44 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Battle of the BURGERS!

McDonald’s is constantly being pushed by customers and other companies to better the quality of their food.

Not only is healthy food more attractive to customers who are taking steps away from processed food, it’s a also level up against competitors, some of who use healthy ingredients as their biggest selling point.

This time, McD’s announced that come 2018, they will be swapping out frozen beef patties for FRESH BEEF.

The meat, which will be cooked up on a grill when an order is placed, will only to be used for Quarter Pounders.

Wendy’s, who prides itself on using fresh meat for all burgers, called the chain out writing, “So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.”

Hey, they said what we were all thinking!

So better burgers and better burns… noted!

In recent years, the chain has taken other steps to improve their image including changing recipes, removing artificial preservatives from chicken and removing high fructose syrup from buns.

 

