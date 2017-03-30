TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

[Listen] The Oscars Create New Rules To Prevent Future Mega Mishaps

March 30, 2017 6:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

The Academy Awards aka The Oscars have changed their rules after the big mishap of naming the wrong film as the “best picture” winner. PwC will still be associated with the award ceremony, but there will be THREE new agents working the show making this the first time that more than TWO people know the results. Also there will be absolutely NO phones, as that seemed to be the main reason for the accident due to easy distraction. Will next year be smooth sailing?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live