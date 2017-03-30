[Listen] The Oscars Create New Rules To Prevent Future Mega Mishaps

The J Show

The Academy Awards aka The Oscars have changed their rules after the big mishap of naming the wrong film as the “best picture” winner. PwC will still be associated with the award ceremony, but there will be THREE new agents working the show making this the first time that more than TWO people know the results. Also there will be absolutely NO phones, as that seemed to be the main reason for the accident due to easy distraction. Will next year be smooth sailing?