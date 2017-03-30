[Listen] Lamar Odom Says Khloe Knew He Had THOTS Around

[Listen] Lamar Odom Says Khloe Knew He Had THOTS AroundMarch 30, 2017 8:15 AM
Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian-Odom pose on arrival for the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS themed "Glam Rock to Erase MS" in Los Angeles on May 18, 2012. The event benefits the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis and the Center Without Walls program which continues to raise funds to provide treatment and ultimately find a cure for MS. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)