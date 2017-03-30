TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

[Listen] Lamar Odom Says Khloe Knew He Had THOTS Around

March 30, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Lamar Odom tells US Weekly that Khloe Kardashian knew all about his baggage. He says she caught him doing drugs and she knew about the multiple thots coming outta the woodwork. Lamar reflects and regrets a lot of the choices he made, but now he is living a healthy and sober life. Read the full story here.

 

