[Listen] Eeek! How You Can Go To Jail For Listening To Ed Sheeran

March 30, 2017 6:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Be careful how loud your playing the new Ed Sheeran, “Divide,” you might go to jail! A woman was playing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” on repeat for about an hour at the loudest volume possible. Leading herself in jail for about 8 weeks! According to the judge they want her to learn her lesson of respecting her neighbors. Read the full story here.

