[Listen] Eeek! How You Can Go To Jail For Listening To Ed Sheeran

Be careful how loud your playing the new Ed Sheeran, “Divide,” you might go to jail! A woman was playing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” on repeat for about an hour at the loudest volume possible. Leading herself in jail for about 8 weeks! According to the judge they want her to learn her lesson of respecting her neighbors. Read the full story here.
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J Niice