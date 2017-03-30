Lauren Jauregi on Those Camila Cabello Dating Rumors, Calls Them “Delusional and Disrespectful”

Lauren Jauregi is finally putting an end to the rumors that she had a romantic relationship with former bandmate, Camila Cabello.

Harmonizers – a very dedicated group of fans – have been shipping Lauren and Camilla since the beginning, even giving them the nickname “Camren.”

The rumors only intensified when Lauren came out as bisexual back in 2016.

But finally, she decided to finally call the shipper out and ask them to point-blank “stop”.

“I hate [the ship] because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever,” she said.

@talented_kordei no I hate it because it's invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

When a fan asked why she felt so negatively about the fictional ship she added, “Because you never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That’s why.”

We can definitely see how this could be affecting Lauren and making things awkward for her and Camila, who I repeat are JUST FRIENDS.

Instead of focusing on her sexuality and who she’s dating (or not dating), the singer asked media outlets to focus on her brain, speaking out about things like anti-abortion regulations and environmental regulations.