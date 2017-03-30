TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

Brandon Marshall Couldn’t Stop Laughing Upon Seeing Jay Cutler’s Nude Photo

March 30, 2017 12:24 PM
(CBS) Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler created a stir Tuesday when his wife, Kristin Cavallari, posted a nude photo of him, from behind, on Instagram while they were vacationing.

It apparently took a couple days for that news to reach Giants receiver Brandon Marshall, a friend of Cutler’s while the two played together in Denver and Chicago. Once informed of the nude Cutler photo by a TMZ reporter, Marshall’s reaction was priceless.

He basically couldn’t stop laughing.

“Jay, what the hell you doing?” Marshall said. “Jay Cutler, I’ve known you since we got drafted in 2006. What the hell you doing?”

