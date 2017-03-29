Twitter Just Added a Feature That Blocks TV Show Spoilers From Your Timeline

About damn time!

If you never watch TV shows in real-time you know that you have to avoid Twitter (and really all social media) like the plague during and after the episode.

Twitter just came up with a new feature that’s a total game changer for us DVR-heads – a way to block spoilers!

The “mute” feature allows you to hide tweets that container particular words, phrases, usernames, or hashtags.

“You might see content in Tweets you’d like to avoid. We give you the option to mute Tweets that contain particular words, phrases, usernames, emojis, or hashtags. Muting will remove these Tweets from your Notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, Home timeline, and from replies to Tweets,” Twitter said.

Check out how to set up your mute on Twitter and never have to sacrifice a social life for a TV show again.