‘The Mindy Project’ To End After Season 6

Time to say goodbye to Dr. Lahiri.

So here’s the good news – The Mindy Project has been renewed for a 6th season.

The bad news – it will be the FINAL season according to Hulu.

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind The Mindy Project,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s Head of Content, said in a statement to EW.com. “This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years. While we can’t wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know The Mindy Project will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu.”

If it wasn’t for Hulu, The Mindy Project wouldn’t have even seen the addition of a 4th and 5th season, much less a 6th one.

So while it is bittersweet, we definitely have to thank them for delivering.

The final season is set to premiere sometime in September.