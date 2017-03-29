TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

[Listen] Radio Perez: Katy Perry Caught Getting Cozy With A New Celeb

March 29, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

 

Katy Perry has moved on from Orlando Bloom! She was caught getting cozy with Reese Witherspoon’s ex-husband, Ryan Phillipe at Elton John’s birthday party. Could it be love?

More from Perez Hilton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live