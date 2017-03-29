TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

[Listen] Could You Take A Cheater Back?

March 29, 2017 7:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
We have Joanne on the line who is asking us for advice on her boyfriend that she kicked out. Joanne says he is asking for her back, but doesn’t know if she should take him back. Can you take a cheater back?

J Niice got a message from a listener who needs our advice. Can you forgive someone who was emotionally or physically cheating?

