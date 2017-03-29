Lana Del Rey Teases Collaboration with the Weeknd?

By Hayden Wright

Lana Del Rey fired up the rumor mill last night when she tweeted two letters: XO (and a heart). Immediately, fans began to speculate that the cryptic tweet referenced the Weeknd’s XO record label—suggesting that perhaps Del Ray has a superstar collaboration in the works.

It wouldn’t be a first-time collab for the pair: Del Rey lent vocals to the “Stargirl Interlude” on the Weeknd’s hit Starboy record as well as “Prisoner” on Beauty Behind the Madness. While more music hasn’t been confirmed, her “XO” tweet is a nod in the right direction. Del Rey recently discussed the “global” feeling she aimed to capture on her upcoming album.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she told BBC Radio 2. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware.”