Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancee Got Arrested For the Third Time In a 9 Day Span

How rude!

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin’s has her hands full with ex-fiance Justin Hodak, who just can’t stop getting arrested.

Within 9 days, US Weekly reports he was arrested THREE times.

The first came on Saturday, when Sweetin called the cops on after he allegedly threatened to kill himself.

“During the course of the investigation, [Hodak] was found to possess a firearm,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Tonight. “He is a prior felon, and a prior felon may not possess firearms.”

He was arrested again on Friday and Monday for violating restraining orders she took out against him to protect herself and her children.

Sweetin announced that she had ended her relationship with Hodak that Friday, prior to his arrest.

The couple was engaged back in January of 2016 after dating for 2 years.

This would have been Sweetin’s fourth marriage.