Illinois Has 11 Of The Wealthiest Suburbs

Some of the wealthiest towns in the nation are sprinkled around Illinois.
A total of 11 suburbs, mainly along the North Shore, made Bloomberg’s list for 2017.
Only one – Winnetka – made the TOP 10 list. Impressive right?
Even more impressive is their average household income of $311,000.
Check out 11 towns below:
10. Winnetka – $311,902
12. Glencoe – $308,625
31. Lake Forest – $256,202
33. Inverness – $251,657
39. Hinsdale – $245, 859
55. Long Grove – $229,112
63. Oak Brook – $222,128
81. Hawthorn Woods – $203,192
86. Lake Bluff – $200,525
95. Wilmette – $196,315
99. Western Springs – $192,936