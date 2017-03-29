Illinois Has 11 Of The Wealthiest Suburbs

Some of the wealthiest towns in the nation are sprinkled around Illinois.

A total of 11 suburbs, mainly along the North Shore, made Bloomberg’s list for 2017.

Only one – Winnetka – made the TOP 10 list. Impressive right?

Even more impressive is their average household income of $311,000.

Check out 11 towns below:

10. Winnetka – $311,902

12. Glencoe – $308,625

31. Lake Forest – $256,202

33. Inverness – $251,657

39. Hinsdale – $245, 859

55. Long Grove – $229,112

63. Oak Brook – $222,128

81. Hawthorn Woods – $203,192

86. Lake Bluff – $200,525

95. Wilmette – $196,315

99. Western Springs – $192,936