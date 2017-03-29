TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

Coachella To Feature a “Marijuana Oasis” For Festival-Goers

March 29, 2017 3:17 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Music festival attendees are always looking for ways to smuggle in illegal substances and this year, Coachella wants to put a stop to it by providing marijuana for free.

The festival gets it and they’ve decided to team with Weedmaps (the Yelp of marijuana dispensaries) and Talent Resources to create a marijuana oasis.

VIP guests ONLY will have access to the compound, which will consist of  “two grow houses, a greenhouse, and five geodesic domes each offering a different marijuana experience.”

The pot will be provided GenX, Brass Knuckle and West Coast Cure.

The catch – attendees will have to hike about six miles for a hit.

Other illegal substances will still be illegal and confiscated by security.

Do you think this is a good decision on the festival’s part?

What precedent does this set for other festivals like Lolla and Bonnaroo?

 

