Batter Up – You Can Now Buy Cubs-Themed Diapers For Your Toddler!

Cubs fans with babies now have more reason to get excited about the upcoming season.

Thanks to the Honest Company, your little fan can now rep their team in Cubs-themed diapers.

Have them wear that to a game and they’ll be the coolest baby in the whole ballpark!

The MLB partnered with Jessica Alba’s company to design a line of personal care products and household cleaners under the “Born a Fan” collection, which is now available in Target.

And it isn’t just for the smallest of Cubs fans – teams also represented on diapers include the Red Sox, Yankees, Giants, Cardinals and Dodgers.

Best of all, each diaper is super-absorbent, hypoallergenic, plant-based and eco-friendly.

Starting May 1, the diapers will be available at several other retailers including online through the Honest company.